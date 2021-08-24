Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RQI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,639 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3,933.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 202,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter valued at about $25,000.

RQI stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $16.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

