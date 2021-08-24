12,182 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Bought by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,843 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,115,000 after buying an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,541,000 after buying an additional 87,918 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,868,000 after buying an additional 622,530 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,911,000 after buying an additional 2,662,387 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.70. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

