Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTLC. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 401.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.15.

