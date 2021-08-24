Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PEG opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.06.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,050. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

