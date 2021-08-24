Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Medtronic updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.650-$5.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.65-5.75 EPS.

Shares of MDT opened at $128.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $132.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upped their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

