$0.20 EPS Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.21. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastern Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $3,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,473,000 after acquiring an additional 222,403 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 31.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 160,572 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.56. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

