ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. ACCO Brands reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $863.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,643,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,676,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,051,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 367,489 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.