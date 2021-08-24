DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to report sales of $29.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.40 million and the lowest is $28.64 million. DHI Group reported sales of $33.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $113.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $114.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $124.77 million, with estimates ranging from $124.24 million to $125.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on DHI Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 204.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

DHI Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.