AIA Group Ltd Boosts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

NYSE:MMM opened at $194.68 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.