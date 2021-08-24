AIA Group Ltd Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 479.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $482.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.40. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.14 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $197.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

