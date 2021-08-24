Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,450 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ stock opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.