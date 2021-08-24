Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.92.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $799.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.25 and a beta of 3.67. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. Analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Village Farms International by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after buying an additional 2,942,955 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 103,365 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,026,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 297,253 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 168,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

