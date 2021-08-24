MV Capital Management Inc. Has $42,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 39.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $187.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.10. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

