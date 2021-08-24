TheStreet Upgrades IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.21 million, a P/E ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87.
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
