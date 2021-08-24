TheStreet Upgrades IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.21 million, a P/E ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 212.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 22.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

