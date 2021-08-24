MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 268 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock opened at $260.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.50. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $241.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 613,481 shares of company stock worth $150,399,892. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.03.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

