MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,241 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

T stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

