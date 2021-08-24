Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 58 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 31.2% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 31,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $232.49 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $234.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.38. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

