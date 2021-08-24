MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 18,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $307.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.20, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $309.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

