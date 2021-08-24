Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires Shares of 123,384 First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 123,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.59% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.63.

