Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $3.61 Million Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 115,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,174,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of American International Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 242,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after buying an additional 31,038 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,039,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

