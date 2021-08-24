Kingfisher Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,050 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,510,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,291,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,120,000 after buying an additional 586,701 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG stock opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.65. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.