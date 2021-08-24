Kingfisher Capital LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 400.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 48.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 95.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

