Kingfisher Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 176.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 22,286 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 188.6% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

IDEV opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.01. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $51.65 and a 52-week high of $70.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.