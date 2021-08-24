597 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Bought by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $97.60 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $100.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.96.

