tru Independence LLC Purchases Shares of 867 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 867 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,967,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,311 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,744,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,633 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD stock opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TD. Barclays increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.