$2.32 EPS Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the lowest is $2.23. Saia reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $9.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%.

SAIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Saia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth $1,291,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,119.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.6% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 12,454.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $254.03 on Tuesday. Saia has a 12-month low of $117.07 and a 12-month high of $259.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.78.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

