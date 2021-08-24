Loom Network Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $109.94 million and approximately $63.14 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00015493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00050632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.29 or 0.00815718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00100946 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

