Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $515.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will report $515.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $525.00 million. Covanta reported sales of $491.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVA shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covanta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

NYSE CVA opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Covanta has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $20.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVA. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 197.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 75,463 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

