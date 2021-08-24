ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.99. ITT posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, began coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

NYSE ITT opened at $94.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.65. ITT has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ITT by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 162,435 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of ITT by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,234 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,824,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,894 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ITT by 108,373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 77,054 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.