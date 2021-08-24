Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

