Symbol (XYM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.66 Million

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Symbol has a total market cap of $842.01 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00055349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00128970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00159378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,216.79 or 1.00143089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $491.94 or 0.01000961 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.87 or 0.06793720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,927,884,160 coins and its circulating supply is 5,480,278,328 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Buying and Selling Symbol

