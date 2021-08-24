Wright Investors Service Inc. Makes New $666,000 Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 320,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,680,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.2% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.1% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock worth $4,868,755. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $322.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.68. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.55.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.