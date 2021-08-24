$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $92,959,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,654,518,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,538,000 after buying an additional 1,922,160 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

