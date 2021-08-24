493 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Purchased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 15.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 7,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.21.

In related news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $15,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 239,477 shares of company stock worth $37,880,854 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DLR opened at $162.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.58. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $164.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 90.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

