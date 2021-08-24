4,000 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME) Bought by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. tru Independence LLC owned 0.35% of John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $1,917,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31,713 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $324,000.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.93.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.