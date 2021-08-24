tru Independence LLC Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 582 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,182,791,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Match Group by 122.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,790 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,400,000 after acquiring an additional 937,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,298,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,462,000 after acquiring an additional 691,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $136.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.25 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.58.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

