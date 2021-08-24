Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $13,241,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $357.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The firm has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

