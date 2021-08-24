Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $418,000 Holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSAAU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha alerts:

Shares of SSAAU opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.