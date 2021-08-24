Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 42.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Service Co. International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,820,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,241 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Service Co. International by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,132,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,792,000 after purchasing an additional 855,917 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,900,000 after buying an additional 638,504 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 469,900 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,553,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,331,000 after buying an additional 311,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,172,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,527.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,803 shares of company stock worth $29,948,804 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SCI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE SCI opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.14.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

