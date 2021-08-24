SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 24 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 18,822 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

NYSE:UNH opened at $425.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $410.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.