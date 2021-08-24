American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Boosted by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.5% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in American Express by 6.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in American Express by 3.8% in the first quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $160.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.90. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

