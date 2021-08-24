Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,042 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 43.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.40.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

