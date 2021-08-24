AIA Group Ltd Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

LRCX stock opened at $584.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $620.49. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.