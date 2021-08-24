Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $230.77 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

