Baldrige Asset Management LLC Invests $31,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

EW stock opened at $116.96 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.69. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $1,263,788.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,714,142.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,571 shares of company stock valued at $13,078,439. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.