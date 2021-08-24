Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VTV stock opened at $141.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.68.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

