Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes $1.13 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 24.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vistra by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,229,000 after acquiring an additional 673,297 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth $3,221,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 12.0% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,498,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 160,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth $9,068,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Shares of VST stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.