Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes $789,000 Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,327,000 after acquiring an additional 217,192 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after buying an additional 75,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

NYSE BALY opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

