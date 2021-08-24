Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

