Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.35.
About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II
