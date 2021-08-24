Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. to Issue — Dividend of $0.93 (NYSE:TDF)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) declared a — dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.9258 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE TDF opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $27.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Templeton Dragon Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.09% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

